No. 20 FSU vs. Pennsylvania live stream: How and what to watch for college basketball matchup

The No. 20 Florida State Seminoles entered the 2021-22 college basketball season tied for the second best odds to win the ACC on DraftKings Sportsbook, and they will get their season started against the Pennsylvania Quakers. The game will tip off at Wednesday, November 10th at 9:00 p.m. ET from Donald L. Tucker Center in Tallahassee, Florida.

Florida State will need to replace a lot of last year’s team including four of their top five scorers. The Seminoles brought in Houston Cougars transfer Caleb Mills, who should make a huge impact in addition to former Kentucky Wildcats player Cam’Ron Fletcher.

Pennsylvania has not played a basketball game since March 7, 2020, a span of 613 days, after the Ivy League canceled the entire 2020-21 season. The Quakers were picked to finish fourth in the conference in a recent media poll, and a player to watch will be the 2019 Ivy League Rookie of the Year Jordan Dingle.

How to watch FSU vs. Pennsylvania

When: Wednesday, November 10th, 9:00 p.m. ET

Where: Donald L. Tucker Center, Tallahassee, FL

TV: ACC Network

Where to stream online: ESPN App

Live updates and stats: At DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds

Spread: FSU -19.5

Total: 148.5

The Pick

Under 148.5

Florida State always plays some of the best defense in the country, but they can be slow early in the season to find their offense under Leonard Hamilton, and folding in Houston transfer Caleb Mills into a different system might take a few games. Add in Dingle and Penn always wanting to take the air out of the ball, and this shouldn’t be the highest-scoring game of the season.

