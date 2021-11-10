No. 6 Michigan vs. Buffalo live stream: How and what to watch for college basketball matchup

The No. 6 Michigan Wolverines are a popular pick to cut down the nets in the 2021-22 college basketball season. They will get their season started against the Buffalo Bulls on Wednesday, November 10th at 6:30 p.m. ET from the Crisler Center in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

Michigan opened the season with +1200 odds to win the national championship on DraftKings Sportsbook, which is tied with the UCLA Bruins for the second best odds behind the Gonzaga Bulldogs. The Wolverines will return their leading scorer and rounder Hunter Dickinson, and Juwan Howard brought in a loaded recruiting class to retool the roster.

Buffalo is the favorite to win the MAC this season, so the Wolverines will certainly have easier opponents on their schedule. The Bulls will be led by preseason all-conference players Jeenathan Williams and Josh Mballa, both of which are senior forwards.

How to watch Michigan vs. Buffalo

When: Wednesday, November 10th, 6:30 p.m. ET

Where: Crisler Center, Ann Arbor, MI

TV: Big Ten Network

Where to stream online: Fox Sports, FOX Sports app with BTN Subscription

Live updates and stats: At DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds

Spread: Michigan -15.5

Total: 150.5

The Pick

Michigan -15.5

As we learned last night with Kansas, you can be good right away with transfer players if you’ve got veterans. That’s what Juwan Howard has done at his alma mater, and Coastal Carolina’s DeVante Jones should be ready to go right away.

