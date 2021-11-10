How to watch AEW Dynamite via live stream and what to watch on the November 10th episode

Another episode of AEW Dynamite comes live on Wednesday night from the Indiana Farmers Coliseum in Indianapolis, and we’ve finally reached the go-home show to Full Gear.

We’re just three days away from Saturday’s pay-per-view in Minneapolis so tonight’s show will be jam packed as the company puts the finishing touches on the build towards the event.

How to watch AEW Dynamite

Date: Wednesday, November 10

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Network: TNT

Live stream: TNTdrama.com/watchtnt or the TNT app

What to watch for on AEW Dynamite

We’re going to have ourselves a good, old-fashioned contract signing segment featuring AEW World Champion Kenny Omega and Hangman Page ahead of their title match on Saturday. There’s layers and layers to this feud, so we should get a lot unpacked here just days before the ppv.

Bryan Danielson is set to face Miro in the finals of the AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament on Saturday and just three days before that epic showdown, he’ll face Rocky Romero in singles action. I’d put money on some interference from Miro here just ahead of Saturday.

Just three days before her title match against Tay Conti, AEW Women’s World Champion Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. will be team with Jamie Hayter and Rebel to face Conti, Thunder Rosa, and Anna Jay in six-women tag action.

Also on the show, Dax Hardwood vs. Pac and Matt Sydal/Lee Moriarty vs, Dante Martin/Lio Rush.