Full list of tee times for Round 1 of 2021 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open

Sam Burns is the favorite as the golf world heads back the USA for the HP Enterprise Houston Open at Memorial Park in Texas.
A year ago, Carlos Ortiz won the tournament by a two-stroke margin over Dustin Johnson and Hideki Matsuyama, who tied for second. This year, Burns (+1200) enters as the favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook and he’s followed by Scottie Scheffler (+1800), Cameron Smith (+1800), and Sung-Jae Im (+2000).
The tournament gets underway on Thursday with tee times starting at 7:40 a.m. ET. You can watch coverage of the first round from 1:00 to 4:00 p.m. ET on the Golf Channel. Additionally, PGA Tour Live will air coverage of featured groups Thursday from 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. ET.
Below is a full list of tee times for Round 1 of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open on Thursday. The featured groups on Thursday are the trio of Sam Burns, Sungjae Im, and Max Homa and the trio of Brooks Koepka, Cameron Smith, and Tyrrell Hatton. That first trio tees off at 1:09 p.m. ET and the second trio tees off at 1:20 p.m. ET.
2021 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open, Round 1 tee times
|Time (ET)
|Tee
|Golfer 1
|Golfer 2
|Golfer 3
|6:40 AM
|Tee #1
|Kyle Stanley
|Jason Dufner
|Russell Henley
|6:40 AM
|Tee #10
|Scott Stallings
|Kelly Kraft
|Bronson Burgoon
|6:51 AM
|Tee #1
|Chesson Hadley
|Peter Uihlein
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|6:51 AM
|Tee #10
|Brice Garnett
|Lee Westwood
|Doc Redman
|7:02 AM
|Tee #1
|Seung-Yul Noh
|Talor Gooch
|Brandon Hagy
|7:02 AM
|Tee #10
|Scott Piercy
|Kevin Streelman
|Harold Varner III
|7:13 AM
|Tee #1
|Richy Werenski
|Nick Taylor
|Henrik Stenson
|7:13 AM
|Tee #10
|Stewart Cink
|Francesco Molinari
|Zach Johnson
|7:24 AM
|Tee #1
|Patrick Reed
|John Huh
|Adam Scott
|7:24 AM
|Tee #10
|Joel Dahmen
|Joaquin Niemann
|Keith Mitchell
|7:35 AM
|Tee #1
|Tony Finau
|Marc Leishman
|Matthew Wolff
|7:35 AM
|Tee #10
|Dylan Frittelli
|Graeme McDowell
|Jimmy Walker
|7:46 AM
|Tee #1
|Martin Laird
|Lanto Griffin
|Brandt Snedeker
|7:46 AM
|Tee #10
|Branden Grace
|Gary Woodland
|Danny Willett
|7:57 AM
|Tee #1
|Brian Gay
|Sung Kang
|C.T. Pan
|7:57 AM
|Tee #10
|Jason Kokrak
|Robert Streb
|Nate Lashley
|8:08 AM
|Tee #1
|Anirban Lahiri
|Sam Ryder
|Sepp Straka
|8:08 AM
|Tee #10
|Brian Stuard
|Bill Haas
|Denny McCarthy
|8:19 AM
|Tee #1
|Taylor Pendrith
|Sahith Theegala
|Ben Silverman
|8:19 AM
|Tee #10
|Joseph Bramlett
|Mito Pereira
|Taylor Moore
|8:30 AM
|Tee #1
|Trey Mullinax
|Davis Riley
|Connor Arendell
|8:30 AM
|Tee #10
|Greyson Sigg
|Matthias Schwab
|Gilbert Mendez
|11:25 AM
|Tee #1
|Pat Perez
|Luke List
|Kramer Hickok
|11:25 AM
|Tee #10
|Mackenzie Hughes
|Sangmoon Bae
|Hank Lebioda
|11:36 AM
|Tee #1
|Aaron Wise
|Jhonattan Vegas
|Harry Higgs
|11:36 AM
|Tee #10
|Peter Malnati
|Adam Schenk
|Wyndham Clark
|11:47 AM
|Tee #1
|Chris Stroud
|Max McGreevy
|Henrik Norlander
|11:47 AM
|Tee #10
|Cameron Tringale
|Scottie Scheffler
|Roger Sloan
|11:58 AM
|Tee #1
|Cam Davis
|Jim Herman
|Adam Long
|11:58 AM
|Tee #10
|Hudson Swafford
|Jason Day
|Brian Harman
|12:09 PM
|Tee #1
|Andrew Landry
|Tyler Duncan
|Martin Trainer
|12:09 PM
|Tee #10
|Sungjae Im
|Sam Burns
|Max Homa
|12:20 PM
|Tee #1
|J.T. Poston
|Shane Lowry
|Ryan Palmer
|12:20 PM
|Tee #10
|Cameron Smith
|Brooks Koepka
|Tyrrell Hatton
|12:31 PM
|Tee #1
|Erik van Rooyen
|Sebastián Muñoz
|Chez Reavie
|12:31 PM
|Tee #10
|Seamus Power
|Kevin Tway
|Charley Hoffman
|12:42 PM
|Tee #1
|Ian Poulter
|Nick Watney
|Tyler McCumber
|12:42 PM
|Tee #10
|Russell Knox
|James Hahn
|Matthew NeSmith
|12:53 PM
|Tee #1
|Andrew Putnam
|Stephan Jaeger
|Shawn Stefani
|12:53 PM
|Tee #10
|Tom Hoge
|J.J. Spaun
|Maverick McNealy
|1:04 PM
|Tee #1
|Vincent Whaley
|Lee Hodges
|Chase Koepka
|1:04 PM
|Tee #10
|David Lipsky
|Dawie van der Walt
|Rodolfo Cazaubòn
|1:15 PM
|Tee #1
|Adam Svensson
|Chad Ramey
|MJ Daffue
|1:15 PM
|Tee #10
|Aaron Rai
|Paul Barjon
|Cameron Sisk