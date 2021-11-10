Full list of tee times for Round 1 of 2021 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open

Sam Burns is the favorite as the golf world heads back the USA for the HP Enterprise Houston Open at Memorial Park in Texas.

A year ago, Carlos Ortiz won the tournament by a two-stroke margin over Dustin Johnson and Hideki Matsuyama, who tied for second. This year, Burns (+1200) enters as the favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook and he’s followed by Scottie Scheffler (+1800), Cameron Smith (+1800), and Sung-Jae Im (+2000).

The tournament gets underway on Thursday with tee times starting at 7:40 a.m. ET. You can watch coverage of the first round from 1:00 to 4:00 p.m. ET on the Golf Channel. Additionally, PGA Tour Live will air coverage of featured groups Thursday from 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. ET.

Below is a full list of tee times for Round 1 of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open on Thursday. The featured groups on Thursday are the trio of Sam Burns, Sungjae Im, and Max Homa and the trio of Brooks Koepka, Cameron Smith, and Tyrrell Hatton. That first trio tees off at 1:09 p.m. ET and the second trio tees off at 1:20 p.m. ET.