Damien Harris, Rhamondre Stevenson in concussion protocol for Week 10

Both Damien Harris and Rhamondre Stevenson were forced from their Week 9 game due to head injuries and are now in the concussion protocol. New England Patriots running backs coach Ivan Fears says the two are “definitely a big question mark” for this week, per beat reporter Mike Reiss.

Stevenson had his best game of the year last week and shared work with Harris, but now both could end up missing this week against the Cleveland Browns. If they can start progressing through the protocol and get in some work at practice, they’ll have a chance to play, but nothing is guaranteed at this point.

Fantasy football implications

If Harris and Stevenson can’t go, J.J. Taylor and Brandon Bolden would be the next two backs up, while another practice squad player would likely move up to the roster. If one of the two can play, he becomes a strong fantasy play and if both can play, they might end up hurting each other’s fantasy value a bit, but Harris remains the lead back at this time.