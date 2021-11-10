Fantasy football trade analyzer: WRs I should trade for or trade away now

Week 10 of the fantasy football season arrives with the trade deadline quickly approaching in most leagues. Wide receivers are typically the ones who get dealt the most due to natural variation at the position. There’s been a few pass catchers who are truly separating themselves from the pack but this is usually a position managers feel more comfortable making trades with.

As always, know your league, team, opponents and opponent’s trade tendencies. The team sitting at 9-0 probably isn’t going to be interested in a trade. The team sitting at 0-9 is unlikely to start giving away its best players for free. The fantasy playoffs are approaching soon, so those schedules also need to be taken into consideration when making any deal.

Here’s a list of wide receivers that you should trade for or trade away in your fantasy football leagues.

WRs to trade for in fantasy football

Elijah Moore: WR56 (Current rank in FF leagues)

The rookie is finally breaking out. Moore has at least six targets in each game since the bye week, racking up 164 yards and two touchdowns over that three-game span. The Jets have been dealing with injuries at receiver, as Corey Davis is struggling to work through a hip issue and Denzel Mims hit the COVID list. The opportunities will continue to be there for Moore, who could break into the top 30 by the time the season ends.

Keenan Allen: WR29

Allen has featured heavily in this section of this column because he’s one of the most proven receivers in fantasy football. The veteran has 181 yards and a touchdown in two games coming out ofthe bye week, with double-digit targets in both contests. The Chargers are one of the best offenses in the league, so look for Allen to keep getting looks as the season moves along.

Stefon Diggs: WR21

It has been a down year for Diggs, who was one of the best fantasy receivers a season ago. The Bills had a horrendous showing against the Jaguars but the schedule does soften up considerably at playoff time. Buffalo gets the Falcons and Jets in the final two weeks of the season, though there’s a tough matchup against the Patriots in Week 16.

WRs to trade away in fantasy football

D.J. Moore: WR16 (Current rank in FF leagues)

Moore is an excellent receiver and this has nothing to do with his production. It has everything to do with the mess at quarterback in Carolina. The Panthers are going to be without Sam Darnold for at least four weeks, and there’s little indication P.J. Walker is going to fare any better than Darnold. Moore should be the top receiver on the team but is he going to get consistent looks? This receiver may fall out of the top 25 by the end of the season.

Mike Williams: WR10

As a fantasy manager who has Williams, this is a painful admission. The receiver looked like he was breaking out in a contract year with 471 yards and six touchdowns in the first five games. It’s been slow since then, with Williams posting two receptions on five targets in each of the past three contests. He’s still a big play threat, but the target share looks like it is reverting back towards Allen. Defenses have accounted for Williams more, and the Chargers aren’t scheming plays for him as much as a result.

Adam Thielen: WR14

Thielen is consistently finding the endzone, so fantasy managers might be hesitant to trade him. That being said, the receiver has 24 receptions in the last five games with 11 coming in one game alone. Kirk Cousins trusts Thielen in the redzone but he’s not involved much in the offense outside of that space. It might be time to get back one or two consistent players in return before Thielen delivers a true dud in fantasy playoff time.