Fantasy football trade analyzer: RBs I should trade for or trade away now

It’s Week 10 of the NFL season and we are past the halfway point under the new 17-game format. It also means fantasy football playoffs are approaching, with matchups typically beginning in either Week 14 or 15. That means the trade deadline is also quickly approaching, with contenders looking to further upgrade their rosters while teams out of running might begin to prepare for next year. The second part is especially true in keeper and dynasty formats.

As is the case with every trade situation, know your league, your team, your opponent’s teams and your opponent’s trade history. The team sitting at 9-0 is there for a reason; that manager likely isn’t going to make moves. The team sitting at 0-9 isn’t going to give away its best players for cents on the dollar.

The running back trade market took a slight hit as David Montgomery and Christian McCaffrey came back into the mix. Chris Carson and Clyde Edwards-Helaire are also close to returning, so some managers might be getting their injured players back. There’s still no work on Saquon Barkley, although he’s reportedly progressing well.

Here’s a list of running backs that you should trade for or trade away in your fantasy football leagues.

RBs to trade for in fantasy football

Josh Jacobs: RB25 (Current rank in FF leagues)

Jacobs’ numbers are slightly down due to a couple missed games but he’s the lead guy when healthy. It appears the running back is past some of his early nagging injuries and has shown consistency in this Las Vegas offense. The Raiders have some favorable matchups coming up, and Jacobs is finding the endzone with enough frequency to potentially jump into the top 15 at his position by the end of the season.

Michael Carter: RB20

Carter is averaging 12.4 carries per game in the last five contests, with three touchdowns over that span as well. His efficiency is dreadful but he’s clearly emerging as the top running back in the Jets offense. He’s becoming more involved in the pass game as well, with 25 targets over the last three weeks. Carter isn’t a big name, so he’s likely to be available for a bargain and would do well as a flex play.

Leonard Fournette: RB16

It’s crunch time for the Buccaneers coming out of the bye week, with the Saints and Falcons slowly chipping away at the division lead. Fournette has established himself as the lead running back for this team and should get even more work down the stretch as the Bucs play more meaningful games. Tampa Bay has a soft fantasy playoff schedule as well, with the Saints, Panthers and Jets in Weeks 15-17.

RBs to trade away in fantasy football

Damien Harris: RB13 (Current rank in FF leagues)

Harris entered concussion protocol after Sunday’s game, so there’s a chance he could be out for at least one game. There’s also the issue of Rhamondre Stevenson eating into more and more carries, even as Harris has become a touchdown machine. The running back room in New England is always a bit muddy, so there’s a chance to really cash in here before Harris’ value falls off.

Alvin Kamara: RB5

Kamara might be injured, as the Saints brought in three running backs to work out Tuesday. The superstar is still one of the best players to have in fantasy football but this offense won’t be scoring many points. Kamara is highly productive, so he’s the player to deal in a potential 2-1 or 3-1 deal to upgrade other spots on the roster.

Dalvin Cook: RB21

Cook’s situation has nothing to do with an injury. The running back is involved in a domestic abuse dispute and it appears the Vikings are going to keep playing him as the legal process unfolds. Similar to Kamara, Cook can be the centerpiece of a multi-player trade, and there’s always the possibility this case becomes a distraction for the running back and the team.