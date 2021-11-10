Pick against the spread, over/under for Heat vs. Lakers Wednesday

The Miami Heat and Los Angeles Lakers meet Wednesday night in a rematch of the 2020 NBA Finals from the Orlando bubble. The Lakers won that series 4-2 but Miami looks more like the title contender this season. Both teams have made significant roster adjustments after exiting in the first round last season, and those adjustments will be on display in this matchup.

The Heat are 4.5-point favorites against the spread and -190 on the moneyline, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. The Lakers are +160 on the moneyline, while the total is set at 216.5.

Heat vs. Lakers, 10:00 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Heat -4.5 (-115)

Miami has one of the best defenses in the league. Los Angeles’ offense has been clicking in recent games but is still going to be without LeBron James in this contest. The Heat will figure out a way to bother LA’s perimeter players, while also having great individual defenders to avoid spreading themselves too thin on defensive rotations. Miami is the better team at the moment and should cover the spread.

Over/Under: Under 216.5 (-115)

The Lakers are slowly starting to figure things out despite injuries and integrating an entirely new roster. That being said, they haven’t fared well against good teams. Miami certainly qualifies as that, and has no issues slowing down the game and making it a grind. The Lakers won’t be able to get as many easy buckets in transition in this one. The under is the play here.

