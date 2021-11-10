Pick against the spread, over/under for Bucks vs. Knicks on Wednesday

The Milwaukee Bucks (5-6) will head to Madison Square Garden to take on the New York Knicks (7-4) on Wednesday night with tipoff set for 7:30 p.m. ET. The Bucks are coming off a 118-109 win over the 76ers in the second of their five-game road swing, while the Knicks also just beat the 76ers in their last outing as well with a 103-96 final score.

Let’s look at the odds on DraftKings Sportsbook and go through our best bets for against the spread and over/under for tonight’s game.

Bucks vs. Knicks, 7:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Knicks -4 (-110)

The last time these sides met, which was just five days ago, the Knicks took down the defending champs by 15 with a score of 113-98. Julius Randle led the way with 32 points and 12 rebounds, while Derrick Rose added 23 points and R.J. Barrett logged 20. Sure, the Bucks will be looking for revenge, but they have been battling injuries and will be without Khris Middleton (health & safety protocols), Brook Lopez (back), and Donte DiVincenzo (ankle) in tonight’s game. Seems like a good time to pick the Knicks to win at home and cover the spread in the process.

Over/Under: Under 217 (-105)

The points total for this bet is set at 217 but I’m inclined to go with the under on this one. The Knicks have only hit over this total once in their last five games, and both teams play solid defense, so don’t be surprised if the final score is a little bit on the low side.

