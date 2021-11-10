Pick against the spread, over/under for Timberwolves vs. Warriors Wednesday

After a quiet three-game slate in the NBA on Tuesday, we have 13 games on the schedule for Wednesday night — beginning at 7 p.m. ET and the wrapping with two games tipping off at 10 p.m. ET. One of the last two games to wrap up the night will be the Minnesota Timberwolves taking on the Golden State Warriors.

The Timberwolves (3-6) are currently on a five-game losing streak after losing on Monday night to the Memphis Grizzlies in overtime. The Warriors (9-1) are one of the best teams in basketball right now as they’ve won five consecutive games since suffering their only loss on the season back in October to the Grizz. We’ll go over some ideal picks on DraftKings Sportsbook centered around the game here.

Timberwolves vs. Warriors, 10:00 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Warriors -7.5

The Warriors have looked leaps and bounds better than they did this time last year or even in the play-in tourney. Golden State is dismantling their opponents on a nightly basis and is ranked first in the NBA in scoring (115.2 points per game). Steph Curry is playing and looking like an MVP candidate, while getting contributions from Andrew Wiggins, Jordan Poole, and etc. In their last five games, Golden State is defeating their opponents by an average of 22.2 points per game.

They are also 4-1 against the spread in their last five games and 4-2-1 ATS as home favorites this season. As for Minnesota, they are struggling on the defensive end of the floor, which has played a significant part in their losing skid. The T’Wolves are allowing 112.6 points per game to their opponents, which is not a recipe for success. However, Minny does have the firepower to score with GS, thanks to Karl-Anthony Towns, Anthony Edwards, and D’Angelo Russell. Minnesota is 1-7 ATS in their last eight games and 2-4 ATS in their last six games against Golden State.

Over/Under: Over 222

Anytime you have a team like the Warriors, who are averaging over 120 points per game in their last three games, we will see high totals posted. The Warriors are 3-7 this season when it comes to the over, while T’Wolves are not that much better at 2-7. That being said, we are going to go with the over as both teams will play fast and put up points with their dynamic offenses.

