Pick against the spread, over/under for Mavericks vs. Bulls Wednesday

In one of four games to tip-off during the 8 p.m. ET hour in the NBA on Wednesday, we have the Dallas Mavericks traveling to the Windy City to play the Chicago Bulls. Both teams come into the game healthy and with the same record (7-3) through 10 fames.

The Mavericks have won four out of their last five games, which includes a current three-game winning streak. Dallas defeated the New Orleans Pelicans 108-92, thanks to 25 points from Luka Doncic and 17 points a piece from Tim Hardaway Jr. and Jalen Brunson. The Bulls snapped their two-game losing skid with a phenomenal 118-95 home win over the Brooklyn Nets on Monday night. We’ll go over some ideal picks on DraftKings Sportsbook centered around the game here.

Mavericks vs. Bulls, 8:00 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Bulls -3.5

On paper, Chicago is the better all-around team, despite Dallas having both Luka Doncic and Kristaps Porzingis. The Bulls have played well this season at home with a 4-2 record. In both of their losses at the United Center, they lost by a combined 10 points to two playoff teams in the Knicks and the Sixers. Chicago is 4-2 against the spread in their last six games at home, but only 2-2 ATS when listed as the home favorite.

The Mavericks are coming into tonight’s game on a three-game win streak, averaging 108 points per game. Dallas does not have the most explosive offense, only averaging 102.4 points per game this season (25th in the NBA). And now the Mavericks will be going up against one of the better defensive teams in the Bulls, who are only allowing 101.9 points per game this season. Dallas is 0-3 ATS as an underdog this season and 1-3 ATS when they are on the road. Based on all those things, I like the Bulls to cover off the strength of their defense.

Over/Under: Under 214.5

For the total between the Mavs and Bulls, we are going to take the under. This season, Dallas has a record of 1-7-2 when it comes to the over, while the Bulls are 4-6. We know that Doncic, Hardaway Jr., and Brunson will get theirs. But who else will step up against the likes of Zach LaVine, DeMar DeRozan, Nikola Vucevic, and Lonzo Ball? Dallas is only scoring 93 points per game on the road this season, while the Bulls are averaging 109 points per game at home.

