Pick against the spread, over/under for Pacers vs. Nuggets on Wednesday

The Indiana Pacers (4-7) will head to Colorado to take on the Denver Nuggets (6-4) at the Pepsi Center on Wednesday night. Tipoff is set for 9:00 p.m. ET. The Pacers are in the middle of a four-game road trip, having just knocked off the Kings on Sunday with a 94-91 scoreline. The Nuggets will be on game number two of a five-game home stand and just took down the Miami Heat 113-96 on Monday.

DraftKings Sportsbook has the Pacers favored by three points, but let’s go over some of the best bets for this contest tonight.

Pacers vs. Nuggets, 9:00 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Pacers -3 (-110)

The Pacers seem to have a better offense than the Nuggets so far this season, ranked 16th in the league in offensive efficiency while Denver is down at 23rd. However, the Nuggets have one of the best defenses in the league as well and will look to shut down the Pacers at home. The Nugs will also be without the reigning MVP Nikola Jokic as he serves a one-game suspension for shoving Heat PF Markieff Morris. This opens up the game even further for the Pacers as they’ll look to take advantage of his absence. Pick the Pacers to both win and cover.

Over/Under: Over 205.5 (-110)

This is a relatively low point total for these two teams, although it makes a little sense since the Nuggets have failed to hit this mark in four of their last six games. The absence of Nikola Jokic will certainly deal a hit to both their offense and defense though, so it may allow the Pacers to come in and really run up the score against them. Regardless of the outcome of the game, I think it’ll be easy for this one to hit the over without much trouble.

