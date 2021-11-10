Pick against the spread, over/under for Trail Blazers vs. Suns Wednesday

In one of 13 games in the Association Wednesday night, we have the Portland Trail Blazers taking on the Phoenix Suns at 9:00 p.m. ET. This is the second game of a back-to-back for the Trail Blazers, who lost 117-109 to the Los Angeles Clippers Tuesday night.

Portland (5-6) has had an up and down start to the season under first year head coach Chauncey Billups. The Blazers have yet to win a game on the road this season (0-5) and struggling on defense. Phoenix (6-3) have won five straight games after starting out the season losing three out of their first four games. We’ll go over some ideal picks on DraftKings Sportsbook centered around the game here.

Trail Blazers vs. Suns, 9:00 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Suns -5

The first time these two teams played each other back in October, the Blazers rolled over the Suns 134-105 at the Moda Center in the third game of the season. However, since that contest, both teams have trended in opposite directions. Phoenix has won five out of their last six games, while Portland has treaded water, going 4-5.

We shouldn’t expect the same thing to play out in the Moda Center tonight in Phoenix, despite the Suns not having DeAndre Ayton. The Suns are shooting 47.5% from the field, which is good for second in the league. In their last five games, Phoenix is averaging 113 points per game. They are also 4-1 against the spread over that span of time, but are 4-3 ATS this season when they are the favorite.

As for the Trail Blazers, they are struggling on the road, allowing teams to score 115 points per game and shoot 43% from three-point range and 50% from the field. It does not matter that you have Damian Lillard, CJ McCollum, and Norman Powell, especially when you can’t stop the other team from scoring. I feel comfortable laying the points with the Suns against a Portland squad that is 0-7 ATS in their last seven road games and 0-2 ATS as the underdog this season.

Over/Under: Under 225

Heading into tonight’s contest, neither the Suns or Trail Blazers have been profitable for overs this season. The Suns are 3-6 and the Blazers are 4-7 for their over/under record. This game started out at 223, but the number has jumped to 225. We saw in their first meeting a combined 239 points were scored. I don’t think we’ll see what happen again unless the Trail Blazers’ defense completely falls off the face of the earth.

