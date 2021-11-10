Best NBA player prop bets to consider for Wednesday, November 10

Wednesday’s NBA slate features a whopping 13 games, meaning there’s plenty of opportunities to find great player props for prospective hoops bettors. Here’s some wagers to back in a loaded day for the NBA, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Cade Cunningham, over 15.5 points (-115)

Cunningham has not been the volume scorer many expected him to be so far. The rookie has dealt with an injury early in the season and is struggling to find his shot. A matchup with the Rockets and No. 2 overall pick Jalen Green is a great chance for Cunningham to gets things going in the right direction. This is the matchup he will measure himself by, so expect some fireworks from the No. 1 pick Wednesday night.

Evan Fournier, over 2.5 3-pointers (+120)

The Bucks are on the second game of a back-to-back, so there’s a chance they’ll be a bit sluggish defensively. Fournier is attempting 7.3 triples per game this season and connecting on 37.5 percent of them. There’s also some value on him hitting three shots from range, so this is a good prop to back.

Russell Westbrook, over 4.5 turnovers (-145)

Westbrook has been erratic this season, averaging 5.1 turnovers per game. He’s gone over this total in four games, and has logged exactly four turnovers in four other contests. Miami has one of the best defenses in the league, so expect the Lakers guard to give away a few more possessions in this one.

