NBA DFS value plays under $5K for Wednesday, November 10

Wednesday’s NBA slate features 13 matchups, headlined by the Miami Heat and Los Angeles Lakers facing off to cap the day’s action. With that many matchups, there will be plenty of value plays for DFS enthusiasts. Unlike NFL DFS, where one pick can make or break your lineup or it’s tough to find quality low-tier value, NBA DFS differs.

In NBA DFS, you can find quality value plays under $5K that can give you a quick 10 points off the bench, grab some rebounds, or stuff the stat sheet. It does not matter if you are playing a 50/50 or Double-Up contest, we are going to provide you with three players that you need to put in your lineup.

Joe Harris, Brooklyn Nets, $4,400

Harris is averaging 20.5 fantasy points per game this season, and can get hot from deep to really start tallying big numbers. He’s not the top option in Brooklyn’s offense but he does enough to get open shots and will also pull down some rebounds. Harris is a strong play against a weak Orlando Magic team, especially with backcourt mate James Harden still adjusting to the league’s new officiating rules.

Josh Richardson, Boston Celtics, $3,400

Richardson is coming off a decent game against the Mavericks, where he scored 22.5 fantasy points. With Jaylen Brown still out, Richardson is going to continue to get opportunities offensively. The shooting guard won’t quite be the second option for Boston but he’s the most capable scorer of the Celtics supporting cast. Richardson offers good value at his price.

Derrick Rose, New York Knicks, $4,500

Rose has declined since his impressive start, although his numbers on the season remain strong. He’s going to get consistent minutes with the Knicks and is going up against a shorthanded Milwaukee Bucks team on the second game of a back-to-back set. Rose is averaging 23.5 points per game in his last five games despite a shooting slump, and Wednesday’s contest is a great opportunity to turn things around in a big way.