Bruce Arians not confident Rob Gronkowski will return for Week 10

Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians told reporters on Wednesday that he is not confident that tight end Rob Gronkowski will return this week, per Rick Stroud. The veteran tight end was dealing with the back spams in Week 8 against the New Orleans Saints.

Fantasy football implications

With the Buccaneers likely not having Gronkowski for this week’s game, they’ll once again lean on their trio of tight ends in Cameron Brate, O.J. Howard, and Darren Fells. Fells was signed to the practice squad on Wednesday and will reportedly be activated on Sunday against the Washington Football Team.

Fells will serve more as a blocker, so there is not much fantasy football value. As for Brate and Howard, they’ve had their moments this season. Brate has 13 receptions (25 targets) for 125 yards in eight games this season. Howard, on the other hand, also has 13 receptions (19 targets) for 125 yards with a touchdown. His lone touchdown reception came in Week 6 against the Philadelphia Eagles.