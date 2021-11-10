Jarvis Landry not at practice on Wednesday for Week 10

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry wasn’t at practice on Wednesday, per Mary Kay Cabot. Landry appeared to finish last week’s game, so this could be more rest than anything, but the foot injury is new. If he misses on Thursday there would be reason to worry about his status against the Patriots.

Landry is the clear No. 1 receiver with Odell Beckham Jr.’s release. He’s seen a 25 percent target share when healthy and should start to pay dividends in fantasy if he can stay healthy.

Fantasy football implications

As long as Landry is good to go, he’s a good start each week and with Nick Chubb on the COVID-19 list, the team could end up needing to throw the ball more. If Landry can’t play, then Donovan Peoples-Jones and Rashard Higgins become the top receivers of the group and would have some fantasy value against a middling Patriots pass defense.