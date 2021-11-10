 clock menu more-arrow no yes

DeAndre Hopkins is still day-to-day for Week 10

We break down the news that DeAndre Hopkins remains day-to-day with hamstring injury.

By Jovan C. Alford
DeAndre Hopkins #10 of the Arizona Cardinals looks on from the sidelines against the Green Bay Packers at State Farm Stadium on October 28, 2021 in Glendale, Arizona. Green Bay won 24-21. Photo by Norm Hall/Getty Images

Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury told reporters on Wednesday that All-Pro wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins is day-to-day with a hamstring injury, per Josh Weinfuss. Hopkins did not play in last week’s game against the San Francisco 49ers.

Fantasy football implications

The Cardinals’ offense surprisingly did not skip a beat last week without Kyler Murray and Hopkins. Colt McCoy, who got the start for Murray, got receivers Christian Kirk, Rondale Moore, and Antoine Wesley all involved in the offense. Kirk led Arizona with six receptions (six targets) for 91 yards, while Wesley added three receptions (three targets) for 62 yards and Moore had five receptions (five targets) for 25 yards.

Despite their success against the Niners last week, the Cardinals would like to have Hopkins back for Sunday’s game against the Carolina Panthers. The Panthers’ defense has a loaded secondary and only allowing eight touchdowns to opposing wide receivers this season.

