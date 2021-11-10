A.J. Green remains in COVID-19 protocol on Wednesday for Week 10

The Arizona Cardinals managed to get through a week with most of their backups playing in a victory over the San Francisco 49ers. The Cardinals should have most of their starters back for Week 10 against the Panthers, although starter A.J. Green remains in COVID-19 protocol.

Kliff Kingsbury said QB Kyler Murray and WR DeAndre Hopkins are still day-to-day.



WR A.J. Green is still in the COVID-19 protocol but Kingsbury hopes to have him back in the next couple of days. — Josh Weinfuss (@joshweinfuss) November 10, 2021

Fantasy football implications

If Green remains in the protocol through Week 10, expect Christian Kirk to see a bigger role in the offense. Rondale Moore is dealing with a concussion, so Kirk is the wide receiver to target in this offense outside of DeAndre Hopkins. As Weinfuss notes, Kliff Kingsbury says he expects to have Green back in a few days. If the wide receiver returns, he’d likely be the second receiver next to Hopkins with Kirk occupying the No. 3 role. At this point, it looks like Green will suit up in Week 10 but nothing is certain when it comes to COVID-19 protocols.