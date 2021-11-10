 clock menu more-arrow no yes

A.J. Green remains in COVID-19 protocol on Wednesday for Week 10

We break down the news that Green is still sidelined after entering COVID-19 protocol last week.

By DKNation Staff
Wide receiver A.J. Green of the Arizona Cardinals carries the football after a reception during the second half of the NFL game at State Farm Stadium on October 28, 2021 in Glendale, Arizona. The Packers defeated the Cardinals 24-21.
Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images

The Arizona Cardinals managed to get through a week with most of their backups playing in a victory over the San Francisco 49ers. The Cardinals should have most of their starters back for Week 10 against the Panthers, although starter A.J. Green remains in COVID-19 protocol.

Fantasy football implications

If Green remains in the protocol through Week 10, expect Christian Kirk to see a bigger role in the offense. Rondale Moore is dealing with a concussion, so Kirk is the wide receiver to target in this offense outside of DeAndre Hopkins. As Weinfuss notes, Kliff Kingsbury says he expects to have Green back in a few days. If the wide receiver returns, he’d likely be the second receiver next to Hopkins with Kirk occupying the No. 3 role. At this point, it looks like Green will suit up in Week 10 but nothing is certain when it comes to COVID-19 protocols.

