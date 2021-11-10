A.J. Green remains in COVID-19 protocol on Wednesday for Week 10

The Arizona Cardinals managed to get through a week with most of their backups playing in a victory over the San Francisco 49ers. The Cardinals should have most of their starters back for Week 10 against the Panthers, although starter A.J. Green remains in COVID-19 protocol.
Kliff Kingsbury said QB Kyler Murray and WR DeAndre Hopkins are still day-to-day.— Josh Weinfuss (@joshweinfuss) November 10, 2021
WR A.J. Green is still in the COVID-19 protocol but Kingsbury hopes to have him back in the next couple of days.
Fantasy football implications
If Green remains in the protocol through Week 10, expect Christian Kirk to see a bigger role in the offense. Rondale Moore is dealing with a concussion, so Kirk is the wide receiver to target in this offense outside of DeAndre Hopkins. As Weinfuss notes, Kliff Kingsbury says he expects to have Green back in a few days. If the wide receiver returns, he’d likely be the second receiver next to Hopkins with Kirk occupying the No. 3 role. At this point, it looks like Green will suit up in Week 10 but nothing is certain when it comes to COVID-19 protocols.