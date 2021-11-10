Dawson Knox will get in limited practice on Wednesday for Week 10

Buffalo Bills tight end Dawson Knox will return to practice on Wednesday, but will be limited as he recovers from his hand injury. The Bills need a healthy Knox back after their offense was a no-show in Week 9 against the Jacksonville Jaguars. How close Knox is to actually returning to live action is still a question we don’t have a good answer to.

Spencer Brown and Dawson Knox will be limited today. Tremaine Edmunds won’t practice (hamstring) — Sal Capaccio (@SalSports) November 10, 2021

Tommy Sweeney has taken over for Knox, but he’s not as much of an offensive threat. Gabriel Davis has seen more work with Knox out, but nobody did much positive in Week 9.

Fantasy football implications

Knox is the only tight end for the Bills worth using in fantasy football. If he can return, he should be inserted back into lineups. If he can’t, we should see more work for Emmanuel Sanders, Cole Beasley and Gabriel Davis, with Beasley likely seeing the biggest uptick in targets.