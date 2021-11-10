 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Zack Moss in concussion protocol for Week 10

We break down the news that Bills running back Zack Moss is in the concussion protocol.

Buffalo Bills running back Zack Moss (20) runs with the ball against the Miami Dolphins during the second half at Highmark Stadium. Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott told reporters on Wednesday that running back will not practice as he’s still in the concussion protocol, per Chris Brown. Moss suffered the head injury in last week’s game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Fantasy football implications

The second-year running back left last Sunday’s game in third quarter with a concussion. At that point in the game, Moss only had six yards on three carries, along with two receptions (four targets) for 18 yards. The young running back splits carries with another young back in Devin Singletary.

If Moss does not clear the protocol in time for Sunday’s game against the New York Jets, then we could see an increase workload for Singletary. In last week’s game against the Jags, Singletary had 16 yards on six carries, but seven receptions (eight targets) for 43 yards. The Jets have had issues with running backs in the passing game this season, which could bode well for Singletary and the Bills’ offense.

