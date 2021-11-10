T.Y. Hilton returns to practice while still in concussion protocol for Week 10

Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich told reporters Wednesday that wide receiver T.Y. Hilton will practice today, but is still in the concussion protocol, per Mike Chappell. Hilton suffered the head injury in Week 8 against the Tennessee Titans

Fantasy football implications

Hilton has had a rough 2021 season due to numerous injuries, dating back to the summer time. The veteran wide receiver missed the the first five weeks of the season because of a neck injury and made his debut the following week against the Houston Texans.

In that game, he had four receptions (four targets) for 80 yards. Hilton did not play in Week 7, but was back on the field for Week 8 against Tennessee. The veteran wideout only had two receptions (five targets) for 16 yards, before exiting the game late with a concussion.

If Hilton cannot go on Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars, we should see a heavy dose of Michael Pittman Jr., along with Zach Pascal receiving some targets too.