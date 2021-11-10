Chris Godwin not practicing on Wednesday for Week 10 with foot injury

Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians told reporters on Wednesday that wide receiver Chris Godwin did not practice as he’s dealing with a foot injury, per Scott Smith.

Fantasy football implications

The Buccaneers are already without Antonio Brown because of an injury, so they can ill-afford to lose Godwin too. The wide receiver has yet to miss a game this season and is coming off of two tremendous performances in Weeks 7 and 8. In Week 7 against the Chicago Bears, the former Penn State standout had eight receptions (11 targets) for 111 yards and a touchdown.

He then followed up that 100-plus yard performance with another one in Week 8 against the New Orleans Saints. Godwin had eight receptions (11 targets) for 140 yards and a score. He also scored 17 and 20 fantasy points, respectively in both games. If Godwin does not play, we could see some snaps from Breshad Perriman, who was just signed earlier this week.