Antonio Gibson gets in limited practice on Wednesday for Week 10

Washington Football Team running back Antonio Gibson was limited in practice on Wednesday with a shin injury. This is the same injury that has plagued him much of the season, so he will likely play through it, but we can’t expect him to be 100 percent.

Over the last three weeks J.D. McKissic has seen more snaps than Gibson, while getting 35 touches to Gibson’s 39. A lot relies on game-script, but there is no doubt the team is trying to keep Gibson’s time on the field down compared to earlier in the season.

Fantasy football implications

This week they take on a Tampa Bay Buccaneers run defense that isn’t for the faint of heart. That puts Gibson in a bad spot, as he’ll be the back doing the most work between the tackles, while McKissic should again see plenty of passing work, especially if they trail early on, which they just might.