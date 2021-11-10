When will Logan Thomas come off I.R.?

The Washington Football team placed tight end Logan Thomas on injured reserve on October 6 with a hamstring injury.

The 30-year-old Thomas was one of the lone bright spots for the WFT offense as he had 12 receptions (14 targets) for 117 yards and two touchdowns. In Week 3 against the Buffalo Bills, he had four receptions (four targets) for 42 yards and a touchdown. A week later against the Atlanta Falcons, the veteran tight end suffered the hamstring injury.

When is Logan Thomas eligible to come off IR?

Thomas is eligible to come off of injured reserve anytime after missing the last four games due to injury.

When is Logan Thomas expected to return?

Head coach Ron Rivera told reporters that Thomas hamstring felt sore coming out of Monday’s workout, per Ben Standig. Rivera said that they will see how Thomas feels by Friday and decide whether he comes off of IR, per Sam Fortier.

Who is playing in Logan Thomas’ place?

The Washington Football Team turned to another veteran tight end in Ricky Seals-Jones, who has filled in admirably for Thomas. In the Football Team’s last four games, the veteran tight end had 17 receptions (26 targets) for 162 yards and a touchdown. Seals-Jones’ best game was in Week 6 against the Kansas City Chiefs, where he recorded four receptions (six targets) for 58 yards and a touchdown.