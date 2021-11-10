Tim Patrick doesn’t practice on Wednesday for Week 10 with knee injury

Denver Broncos wide receiver Tim Patrick did not practice on Wednesday due to a knee injury, per Mike Klis. Patrick suffered the injury in last week’s win over the Dallas Cowboys.

Fantasy football implications

Patrick has become one of quarterback Teddy Bridgewater’s favorite targets. The 27-year-old wide receiver has 34 receptions (47 targets) for 509 yards and four touchdowns in nine games this season.

In last week’s game against the Cowboys, he had four receptions (five targets) for 85 yards and a touchdown. It was the second time in four games that Patrick found the end zone. In the Broncos’ last five games, Patrick has 19 receptions (28 targets) for 296 yards and two touchdowns. He’s also averaging 8.3 fantasy points per game over that span of time, which would be solid for a WR3/FLEX.

The Broncos cannot afford to lose Patrick for this week’s game as Noah Fant is still on the COVID-19 list and Albert Okwuegbunam is dealing with an injury as well.