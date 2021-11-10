Wichita State wins via dagger three-pointer as Tyson Etienne knocks off Jacksonville State

The Wichita State Shockers probably didn’t expect to be in a battle with the Jacksonville State Gamecocks late into opening night in The Roundhouse. But junior guard Tyson Etienne made sure they didn’t have to wait any longer with this three-pointer from deep into the Shocker logo at mid-court for the game winner.

Etienne finished with 16 points, four rebounds and three assists in WSU’s 60-57 win on Tuesday. Wichita struggled a bit shooting just 38.6% from the floor, but forced 17 turnovers to escape the dreaded “paycheck game” loss at home.

The Shockers are still moving on from the Gregg Marshall Era, and are picked to finish fourth in the American Conference this season. While the score might not inspire much confidence, they’ve got to feel good about their junior guard and his ability to make shots.

It’s so nice to have college basketball back, with the wildness that is a great crowd in a big moment. We’ll see plenty more of this in 2021.