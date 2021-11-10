Lions RB Jamaal Williams doesn’t practice Wednesday after bye week

The Detroit Lions are still searching for their first win of the 2021 NFL season and hope to capture it coming out of a bye week. Running back Jamaal Williams missed the team’s last contest with a thigh injury, and he wasn’t able to practice Wednesday ahead of a Week 10 showdown with the Steelers.

Lions Wednesday practice report: pic.twitter.com/lxNVCgul7f — Tim Twentyman (@ttwentyman) November 10, 2021

Fantasy football implications

This is a concerning development for managers, especially since the Lions just came out of the bye week. Williams is a vital part of this offense as the complementary back, sharing duties with D’Andre Swift in the backfield. If Williams ultimately cannot go, Swift will headline this backfield with no real competition for touches. Fantasy managers will be watching closely for Williams to progress to at least a limited practice at some point in the week. The running back is likely to have an injury designation regardless of his workload during the week.