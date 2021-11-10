USA-Mexico predictions: How public is betting World Cup qualifier

The US Men’s National Team will face off against Mexico for the first time in this World Cup Qualifying cycle on Friday, November 12th at TQL Stadium in Cincinnati. Mexico is unbeaten and sits at the top of the table with 14 points as we’re roughly halfway through the final round of qualifying. The USA is only three points behind them, but can overtake the top spot with a win by at least two goals as they’d own the goal differential tiebreaker.

USA vs. Mexico betting splits

USA (+195): 56% handle, 43% bets

Draw (+195): 7% handle, 9% bets

Mexico (+150): 36% handle, 47% bets

Is the betting public right or wrong?

It looks like the public is putting the majority of their money on a USA win, which isn’t far-fetched by any means. While Mexico holds the lead in the all-time series, it’s a different story when you’re looking at recent contests between the two sides. They’ve only met twice this year, but they were two big matches in both the CONCACAF Nations League Final and the CONCACAF Gold Cup Final. The USA won both of those matches, taking home the trophy from both of those tournaments and leaving El Tri empty-handed.

That may be a great precursor for the Americans ahead of Friday’s contest, especially with the match being played on home turf in Cincinnati. USA boss Gregg Berhalter has a full squad to craft a starting lineup from, including young star winger Christian Pulisic who has been out for the last two months with an ankle injury. He’s just barely making his recovery, though, and has only made two appearances for Chelsea on limited minutes since his return.

Regardless, the Americans are in a good position to get a win here, handing the Mexicans their first loss in the final round of World Cup Qualifying play. It seems like much of the public is on board too, with 56% of the handle going toward a win for the USMNT while 47% of overall bets are still placed on a Mexico win.

