Rondale Moore not practicing on Wednesday for Week 10

Arizona Cardinals rookie wide receiver Rondale Moore did not practice on Wednesday due to a concussion and neck injury, per Darren Urban. The Cardinals did not say if the young wideout was in the concussion protocol, but that is likely the case.

Fantasy football implications

Moore was one of three wide receivers who made an impact in last week’s game against the San Francisco 49ers. The former Purdue standout had five receptions (five targets) for 25 yards. He also played 81% of offensive snaps but only scored 2.5 fantasy points. The 5-foot-7 receiver has been used in various ways across multiple formations for the Cardinals’ offense this season.

The Cardinals would like to have Moore on the field for Sunday’s contest as they are still waiting to see if DeAndre Hopkins and A.J. Green will play. If he cannot play, then we could see more snaps for Christian Kirk or Antoine Wesley, who had three receptions for 62 yards last week against the Niners.