When will Clyde Edwards-Helaire return from IR?

The Kansas City Chiefs placed running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire on injured reserve on October 21 due to a knee injury. He hurt his knee in the third quarter of the team’s Week 5 matchups against the Buffalo Bills. At the time, he had 304 rushing yards on 4.7 yards per carry to go along with 61 receiving yards and two receiving scores.

When is Clyde Edwards-Helaire eligible to come off IR?

He was eligible to return to practice following Week 8.

When is Clyde Edwards-Helaire expected to return?

The Chiefs appear to have brought him back to practice in Week 10. On Wednesday’s first practice of the week, Chiefs beat writer Adam Teicher reported that Edwards-Helaire was participating in the early portion of practice. That means his 21-day practice window has officially been opened. He can return in Week 10, but the team has three weeks to make a decision.

Who is playing in Clyde Edwards-Helaire place?

Darrel Williams has handled the workload in place of Edwards-Helaire. In nine games this season, Williams has 300 rushing yards (3.6 yards per carry) and four rushing touchdowns. he also has 22 receptions for 170 yards. He is not a great starting option in fantasy, but he has some volume value. However, as soon as CEH is activated off IR, Williams becomes a limited complementary option.