Titans WR A.J. Brown limited in Wednesday’s practice due to a knee injury

The Tennessee Titans look like Super Bowl contenders even with Derrick Henry out, marching into Los Angeles in Week 9 and leaving with a stunning win over the Super Bowl contenders Rams. The Titans hope to keep their winning ways going against the New Orleans Saints in Week 10. WR A.J. Brown, one of the team’s stars, will continue to be a key part of this offense with Henry out.

Fantasy football implications

Brown has gotten rest days early in the week throughout the season for the knee injury, so this is not a new development. That he logged a limited practice was actually an upgrade from his standard “rest” designation. Brown is the team’s top receiver and will continue to get the most targets, even with the presence of Julio Jones. Fantasy managers can take solace in knowing Brown’s availability is not in doubt at the moment, as this is the standard operating procedure for his practice workload this season.