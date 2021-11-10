James Robinson not practicing on Wednesday for Week 10

Jacksonville Jaguars starting running back James Robinson did not practice on Wednesday due to a heel injury, per ESPN’s Michael DiRocco. The second-year back did not play in last week’s game against the Buffalo Bills.

Fantasy football implications

Jacksonville could certainly use Robinson back on the football field as he’s one of their best offensive players. The former Illinois State running back has 482 yards on 88 carries and five touchdowns. In his last game against the Seattle Seahawks, Robinson had a season-low 22 yards on four carries, along with one reception (two targets) for 17 yards.

In last week’s game against the Buffalo Bills, the Jags started veteran running back Carlos Hyde, who had 67 yards on 21 carries. It was his best performance on the ground to date and showed that he can carry the football 15 or more times. If Robinson cannot go, then we’ll see Hyde get the start again with Dare Ogunbowale as his backup.