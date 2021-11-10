Steelers WR Chase Claypool doesn’t practice Wednesday with toe injury, considered week-to-week

Update: According to Ian Rapoport, Claypool’s toe injury leaves him week-to-week for the Steelers. It’s not a season-ending setback, but it’s possible the receiver will miss a week or two. That’s bad news for the Steelers, who are in the thick of the AFC playoff race.

The Pittsburgh Steelers escaped Monday with a 29-27 victory over the Chicago Bears courtesy of a last-second field goal from Chris Boswell. Chase Claypool, who had some big grabs in the win, injured his toe during the game. He got an MRI on the injury Wednesday, and eventually did not suit up for the team’s practice.

Fantasy football implications

Claypool has had some injury problems early in the season and battled through them to eventually play on game day. It’s unlikely this toe injury will keep him off the field for Week 10 against the Lions, although the fact that he did get an MRI is some reason for concern. It’s only Wednesday, so Claypool still has a few days to log practice time ahead of a favorable matchup for him and this offense. If Claypool cannot go, fantasy managers may have to look at James Washington and Ray-Ray McCloud as filler options.