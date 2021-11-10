Ezekiel Elliott gets in limited practice on Wednesday of Week 10

Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott injured his knee in Week 9 and is limited in practice to start Week 10. Elliott was in and out of Sunday’s game against the Broncos due to a knee contusion. The game turned into garbage time with Dallas getting blown out, so game-script might have also influenced that to some extent.

Elliott has spent time on the Cowboys injury report this season, dealing with a rib injury prior to the team’s Week 7 bye. He was limited with that injury but continued to play.

Fantasy football implications

There’s no reason to think Elliott will be sidelined this week. Tony Pollard could end up seeing more work if Elliott is limited, but Elliott remains a solid start against a shaky Falcons defense. It is still going to be worth tracking him on Thursday and Friday, but barring a setback, it would be an upset to see Elliott not playing in Week 10.