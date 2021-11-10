Cowboys WR Amari Cooper limited in Wednesday’s practice with hamstring injury

The Dallas Cowboys had one of their worst performances of the season in a Week 9 loss to the Denver Broncos and will hope to recover in Week 10 against the Atlanta Falcons. WR Amari Cooper, who is a key piece of Dallas’ offense, was limited in Wednesday’s practice with a hamstring injury. Cooper played in Week 9, so it’s unlikely this injury will keep him out of action.

Fantasy football implications

Week 9 was a disaster for fantasy managers starting Cowboys players. Luckily, this matchup against the Falcons is a favorable one across the board, so Cooper and company will be hoping for a massive week. The wide receiver is playing through his hamstring issue and should eventually suit up, although his practice regimen is worth monitoring during the remainder of the week. If Cooper’s injury worsens and he cannot go, expect CeeDee Lamb and Cedrick Wilson to be the primary beneficiaries of his absence.