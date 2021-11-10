Jets WR Corey Davis logs full practice Wednesday

The New York Jets have struggled for much of this season, dealing with close losses and injuries to key players. New York hopes to turn things around in Week 10 against the Buffalo Bills, and the Jets should have a key player back in the mix. WR Corey Davis missed some time with a hip injury but was able to log a full practice session Wednesday.

Jets WR Corey Davis said his hip is better and he was “full throttle” in practice today. — Brian Costello (@BrianCoz) November 10, 2021

Fantasy football implications

Davis returns to a receiver group that has been depleted by injuries, including his own setback. Elijah Moore is breaking out over the last three games, and Jamison Crowder remains an effective slot option. Denzel Mimis hit the reserve/COVID-19 list this week, so it’s possible he’s out for Week 10. Davis would take over as the top receiving option and might not even have an injury designation assuming he continues logging full practices this week. The Jets appear likely to be getting their top receiver back at a key time.