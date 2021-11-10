Sixers injury report: Tobias Harris, Seth Curry questionable Thursday vs. Raptors

Philadelphia 76ers SF Tobias Harris and G Seth Curry are both listed as questionable to play in Thursday night’s game vs. the Toronto Raptors. Harris has been sidelined for about two weeks after testing positive for Covid-19 and landing in health and safety protocols. Curry is dealing with an illness and foot contusion which held him out of the Sixers’ loss to the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday night.

The Sixers have dropped back-to-back games with C Joel Embiid in health and safety protocols. Embiid is expected to miss a few more games before being able to return to the lineup. Philly had been fine up to this week without Harris, Danny Green, Matisse Thybulle and Ben Simmons, all missing games due to Covid-19, personal reasons or injuries. The Sixers’ depth is being tested big time early on in the season and the team has responded well.

If Harris and Curry are able to return, it’s a hit in terms of fantasy basketball to a few players. Shake Milton likely heads back to the bench. Tyrese Maxey’s value shouldn’t be hurt too much since the Sixers will still need him to run the offense and provide more scoring with Embiid out. If Harris is back, Furkan Korkmaz likely doesn’t see as many shots or minutes at forward.

This gives us an edge on the lines on DraftKings Sportsbook. The Sixers will be facing the Raptors on the second of a back-to-back. Philly has already played well without Harris, Embiid, multiple key role players throughout the season. If Harris and Curry are back, the Sixers will be in a good spot depending on the ML odds and spread.