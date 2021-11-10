Best bets and picks for college basketball on Wednesday, November 9th

We went 2-1 in this space yesterday, losing only to a layup with 2.4 seconds left from a USF team holding a 19-point lead that was laying 20.5. But at least we know you’re looking at the spread in your pregame talks, South Florida, and will keep that in mind when wagering the rest of the season.

As for today, let us continue getting that bag. All lines are from DraftKings Sportsbook.

Florida Atlantic Pick ‘em vs. New Mexico

This ain’t the Lobos of old, and Dusty May has finally got a group he likes in Boca Raton.

Richard Pitino is the new man in charge in The Pit, but he’s got an uphill climb, and it starts by playing the team where he started his head coaching career. Jamal Mashburn Jr. followed Pitino to Albuquerque. But there’s not a lot there to work with, and expect FAU to lean into size and defense this season.

Penn vs. FSU Under 146.5

We don’t put Leonard Hamilton into the class of the best coaches of the 21st Century, but he might belong there. FSU had zero natural basketball assets or attention before his arrival, and he’s won multiple conference titles in the toughest league in the nation. It’s been a feat, but until he gets that Final Four appearance it might be a John Chaney-esque career, which really isn’t fair.

But the other thing FSU doesn’t do is start fast, as they really lean into the defensive side early in the season. Penn always will try and take the air out of the ball, and ingratiating Caleb Mills from Houston will take a bit for the ‘Noles. FSU wins, but scores less than 73 when they do.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat. (CT). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/ TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.