DeVonta Smith added to Week 10 injury report Wednesday as limited with elbow issue

The Philadelphia Eagles hit the practice field on Wednesday to begin preparations for their Week 10 matchup against the Denver Broncos, and wide receiver DeVonta Smith was listed as limited due to an elbow injury. This is a new injury, but the fact that he is not a DNP to open the week leaves us optimistic he will play on Sunday and have a chance to build off a big Week 9 performance.

Fantasy football implications

Smith caught five of six targets against the Chargers last week, hauling in 116 receiving yards and a touchdown. It was his second 100-yard receiving game this season and his second score of the year.

He’s not in the most ideal of situations, but he’s the clear No. 1 receiver in Philadelphia. He’s a big play threat providing solid volume each week. The Broncos give up the 14th fewest fantasy points to opposing wide receivers. It’s not a great matchup, but barring a setback later in the week, Smith holds some flex upside.