Grizzlies SF Dillon Brooks a game-time decision Wednesday vs. Suns, would come off bench if active

The Memphis Grizzlies could be getting a key player in their rotation back with SF Dillon Brooks being officially labeled as a game-time decision Wednesday against the Suns. Brooks is part of Memphis’ exciting core and could make his 2021-22 season debut if everything goes according to plan. The forward was dealing with a hand injury.

Dillon Brooks injury: Fantasy basketball impact

Brooks averaged 17.2 points per game last year, so he knows how to score. His three-point percentage was down last season, so efficiency would be something to watch if Brooks does play Wednesday. He’d be coming off the bench so his scoring would be limited, even if he’s getting favorable matchups against Phoenix’s second unit.

Betting impact

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Suns are 5-point favorites in this game. Brooks coming off the bench if active isn’t going to do much to change that line. The odds may swing slightly against the spread towards the Grizzlies but not enough to flip from Phoenix to Memphis.