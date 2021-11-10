Report: Warriors SG Klay Thompson could return in late December

The Golden State Warriors are looking like the best team in the NBA early in the season, and they could still get better as the year goes on.

Adrian Wojnarowski reported All-Star Klay Thompson, who has missed most of the last two seasons with long-term leg injuries, could return to the team in late December. Thompson is one of the top two-way guards in the league when healthy and was instrumental in Golden State’s five Finals runs. Wojnarowski said Christmas Day is a possibility for Thompson’s comeback but noted that timeline is on the early side of his rehab.

Thompson is coming off an ACL injury from the 2018-19 Finals and an Achilles injury he suffered in November 2020. It’s unlikely he returns to his previous level of play but he would be a valuable asset to the team at even 70 or 80 percent of his All-Star days.

The Warriors are currently +425 to win the West and +850 to win the NBA title, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. Those odds are up from +550 and +1100, respectively, at the beginning of the season.