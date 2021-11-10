How to watch Pakistan vs. Australia T20 World Cup semifinal match on TV and online live stream

The second semifinal of the 2021 T20 World Cup takes place Thursday with Pakistan taking on Australia to decide who will face New Zealand in the final. These two sides haven’t met in any high-profile matches lately but did face off in some historic contests long ago.

Both sides were doubted going into this competition, with Pakistan projected to stumble out in the Super 12 stage. The squad not only advanced to the semifinal but did so with no defeats. Australia had questions heading into the competition, though the squad on paper was going to be a formidable one. The Australians got in on net run rate over South Africa and will hope to take their run one step further and set up a Trans-Tasman clash in the final.

The match begins at 9:00 a.m. ET and can be seen on Willow TV. If you’re not near a television, you can use your cable login on willow.tv to watch the contest. The match is also available on ESPN+.

Pakistan vs. Australia T20 World Cup Match Info

Date: Thursday, November 11

Time: 9:00 a.m. ET

Channel: Willow TV

Livestream: willow.tv, ESPN+

Moneyline odds: Pakistan -125, Australia -105