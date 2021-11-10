Jimmy Butler leaves Wednesday’s game vs. Lakers with ankle sprain

Miami Heat G Jimmy Butler was forced to leave Wednesday’s game vs. the Los Angeles Lakers due to a sprain ankle and did not return. The news Butler would not return was announced at halftime with the Heat leading 57-55. Butler had 7 points and 2 steals before leaving the game.

With Butler out the rest of the game, the Heat should continue to lean on Tyler Herro. The frontrunner for 6th Man of the Year has leads all scorers at halftime with 15 points. We may see Herro start the third quarter in place of Butler. Herro will almost certainly play more minutes in the second half and in crunch time in the fourth quarter. Kyle Lowry and Bam Adebayo will need to step up as well. The Heat run a short rotation, so we could see Erik Spoelstra play mostly starters to try and get the win.

This feels like a very good time at the half to take the Lakers getting 5.5 points on the spread. No Butler is a pretty big deal and the Lakers are only down by two points as is. If nothing else the game should be relatively close and we’re at STAPLES Center, too. The Lakers are also +190 on the moneyline if you’re feeling frisky there.