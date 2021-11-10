Draymond Green injures thigh in Wednesday’s game vs. Timberwolves

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green was forced to leave Wednesday’s game vs. the Minnesota Timberwolves due to a thigh contusion and did not return. The Warriors jumped out to a big lead in the first half and the game has since gotten a lot closer. That’s not good with Green out. He played 21 minutes before exiting, scoring 7 points with 6 assists and 5 rebounds.

Expect the Warriors to roll with a smaller lineup for the rest of this contest. Andre Iguodala could end up closing out the game to try and slow down Anthony Edwards, who is up to 35 points early in the fourth quarter. Nemanja Bjelica could also be the crunch-time forward in place of Green to space the floor a bit with Kevon Looney at center. The Dubs could also play Bjelica at center in a small-ball look.

Thigh contusions aren’t generally an injury we need to be too worried about. Chances are Green pops up on the injury report for next game or sits out to get some rest. If Green misses any time, Bjelica, Iggy and Looney should see some more minutes in the rotation. Green’s absence could also force Stephen Curry into more of a facilitator role rather than just chucking all game.