Ravens vs. Dolphins game time: What channel is Thursday Night Football on, what is game time for Week 10

The Baltimore Ravens and Miami Dolphins will look to keep their winning ways going when the teams kick off Week 10 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida. The biggest question surrounding this game is the availability of Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa. Miami is expecting Jacoby Brissett to play but holding out hope Tagovailoa can recover in time for the game.

The Ravens had won five straight games after their Week 1 loss before being rudely awakened by the Bengals in Week 7. They came out of the bye week a little slow against the Vikings but managed to win 34-31 in overtime. Lamar Jackson is once again in the running for MVP and Hollywood Brown has emerged as a top receiver for his quarterback. Let’s see if Baltimore can avoid a letdown on Thursday.

The Dolphins are coming off a win over the Texans but there hasn’t been much reason to celebrate otherwise in Miami. Tagovailoa’s “make or break” season has been marred by injuries, and Deshaun Watson rumors continue to swirl even after the trade deadline. If Brian Flores can’t turn things around in the second half of the season, the Dolphins might have to change directions at head coach.

Ravens vs. Dolphins TV Info

Game date: Thursday, November 11th

Game time: 8:20 p.m. ET

TV channel: NFL Network, FOX, Amazon

The Ravens are 7.5-point favorites according to DraftKings Sportsbook and -335 favorites on the moneyline. Miami is a +260 moneyline underdog, with the total set at 46.5.