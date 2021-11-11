Best DFS lineup strategy for Ravens-Dolphins on Thursday night

The Baltimore Ravens and the Miami Dolphins meet up in the Thursday Night Football game for Week 10 with both teams representing the AFC. The Ravens are coming off another come-from-behind victory in overtime, this time against the Minnesota Vikings.

The Dolphins got their second win of the season in Week 9 against the Houston Texans and are looking to control the ball better and continue that momentum this week.

Injuries

Latavius Murray, RB, Ravens— doubtful with an ankle injury

Sammy Watkins, WR, Ravens— questionable with a thigh injury

Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Dolphins— questionable with a left finger injury. Dolphins preparing for backup Jacoby Brissett to start, but hope Tagovailoa is healthy enough to go, per Cameron Wolfe.

Captain’s Chair

Marquise Brown, WR, Baltimore Ravens

Brown has been a stud for the Ravens this year as he and quarterback Lamar Jackson seem to have finally gotten on the same page. The Dolphins’ defense has been porous to opposing wide receivers giving up either a receiving touchdown or a 100-yard receiving performance in four of the last five games. They are giving up the third-most passing yards per game in the NFL.

Lamar Jackson, QB, Baltimore Ravens

Speaking of Jackson may as well mention him as well. Defenses seemed to have started to figure out the young quarterback, but he is still dominating. Teams are adjusting to his run game, so Jackson has developed more as a passer this season and it is helping his offense. He currently ranks ninth in passing yards but sixth for quarterbacks that have already had their bye week. Jackson should have a solid all-around game against the Dolphins' defense.

Value Plays

Rashod Bateman, WR, Baltimore Ravens — $5,800

When you’re playing a team that is allowing the third-most passing yards per game, you're going to take advantage of the matchup. Add in that starting running back Latavius Murray is still banged up and you can see how the Ravens may be a little more pass-heavy to start the game. Yes, Bateman is going to be the third receiving option between Brown and tight end Mark Andrews, but he has upside for his price. Bateman caught five of his eight targets last week for 52 yards and figures to have another solid outing this week.

Mack Hollins, WR, Miami Dolphins — $4,200

The Dolphins are struggling to field healthy receivers which opened up the door to playing time for Hollins. He is coming off his highest target share of the season as he brought in three receptions on six targets for 22 yards and a touchdown last week. While the Ravens defense is overall pretty solid, they are giving up the second-most passing yards per game. This is putting a lot of faith in either a banged-up Tua Tagovailoa or Jacoby Brissett, but I think the Baltimore defense focuses on shutting down Jaylen Waddle allowing for Hollins to have another good outing.