NFL weather forecast for Week 10 Thursday Night Football, what it means for fantasy and betting

To kickoff Week 10 in the NFL, we have the Baltimore Ravens flying down to South Florida to play the Miami Dolphins at 8:20 p.m. ET on Thursday night.

Weather needs to be extreme to truly impact games, but when deciding between two players who you like equally, it might be a helpful tie breaker. What we really don’t want to see is 20 mph or higher wind speeds. Rain can cause problems, but unless it is a combination of high winds and rain, we usually don’t want to downgrade our fantasy football players too much.

Helpful weather resources include National Weather Service and Dark Sky, among others.

Weather for Ravens vs. Dolphins on Week 10 TNF

Forecast

Showers likely and a possible thunderstorm, with the low around 72 degrees. However, the chance for precipitation is at 60%.

Fantasy/betting implications

Unless, there will be a monsoon or torrential downpours during the game, I don’t think the weather will have significant fantasy or betting implications. However, if it does rain at Hard Rock Stadium that benefits Ravens, who have one of the best ground attacks in the NFL.