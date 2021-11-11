2 QBs to start and 2 QBs to fade in Week 10 fantasy football

Woahhhhh we’re halfway there, woahhhh we hope your fantasy team isn’t living on a prayer! The Chicago Bears, Cincinnati Bengals, New York Giants and the Houston Texans are all on bye this week. At the halfway point of the season, whether you are needing to continue your strong start or start the playoff push, lineup decisions are as important as ever. Here are two quarterbacks that you should be starting and two quarterbacks you need to fade this week!

Quarterback Starts

Carr didn’t have the best outing coming out of the Raiders bye week, throwing 46 times but only ended up with 10.34 fantasy points. It was Carr's second-worst fantasy output of the season. This week, Carr takes on the Chiefs’ defense on Sunday Night Football. Kansas City is giving up the second-most fantasy points per game to opposing quarterbacks. Packers rookie Jordan Love looked awful in his first career start in Week 9 vs. KC and still ended up with 12.9 fantasy points. I have confidence in Carr this week.

I will be the first to admit that I wasn’t high on Wentz on the Colts. He has proved me wrong (at times), one of those times being last week. Sure, it was the New York Jets, but Wentz still had his best fantasy output of the season. This week, Wentz gets the Jaguars, who are giving up the 12th-most fantasy points per game to opposing quarterbacks. The Jags defense seems to switch on and off every week between being good and terrible. Last week, Jacksonville held Bills QB Josh Allen to 11.6 fantasy points, but the week before they gave up 22.6 to Seahawks QB Geno Smith. I think Wentz finishes as a QB1 this week.

Quarterback Sits

Hurts had a solid outing last week but could run into a brick wall in Denver this week. The Broncos shut down the Dallas Cowboys offense through the first three-quarters in Week 9 and only gave up two touchdowns in the fourth quarter. Hurts is known for beating teams on the ground with his legs, but the Broncos defense gave up only 28 rushing yards to Ravens QB Lamar Jackson. Hurts is going to have to beat the Broncos through the air and I don’t think he is guaranteed a QB1 performance this week.

Wilson is projected to come back after injuring his finger in Week 5 vs. the Rams. In his first game back, Wilson is going to be taking on the Packers, who are giving up the eighth-fewest fantasy points per game to opposing quarterbacks. The Green Bay defense has held Kyler Murray and Patrick Mahomes to fewer than 12 fantasy points the last two games. Wilson could be slow out of the gate throwing and the Seahawks are likely to lean on the run game. Be wary.