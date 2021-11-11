3 RBs to start and 3 RBs to fade in Week 10 fantasy football

We have made it to the halfway point of the season and hopefully, your fantasy team is in solid shape. If your team is struggling, now is the time to try to make some moves for that playoff push. The Chicago Bears, Cincinnati Bengals, New York Giants and the Houston Texans are all on bye this week. Here are three running backs that you should be starting and three running backs you need to fade this week!

Running Back Starts

This is probably a surprising pick seeing as Singletary hasn’t had double-digit carries since Week 4. I think he is due for a big performance and it should come this weekend against the Jets, who are giving up the most fantasy points per game to opposing running backs. Singletary is coming off a game where he had eight targets and six rushing attempts. I think he gets a similar workload this week, but it able to be a more effective runner against the Jets. Singletary could also be alone in the backfield if Zack Moss can’t play. He’s in concussion protocols and missed practice on Wednesday.

Williams has scored double-digit fantasy points in two of his last three games. He didn’t have any targets in Week 9 against the Cowboys, but had 17 carries for 111 rushing yards. The Eagles are giving up the fifth-most fantasy points per game. While Williams is still battling Melvin Gordon for snaps and rushing attempts, he is doing his best to earn that involvement in the offense. Even with a timeshare in the backfield, I think Williams has another start-able output this week.

Gaskin’s rollercoaster season continued last week. He has alternated good weeks with bad and is coming off another solid performance. I think he breaks up the trend this week and puts up back-to-back start-able weeks. The Ravens are giving up the ninth-most fantasy points per game to opposing running backs. Gaskin has at least four targets in five straight games. At the very least, the game script in this one is projected to favor his role in the passing game, so I think he has a good game this week.

Running Back Sits

Carter took his time getting started this season. From being the third option in Week 1, he has at least nine fantasy points in each of the past five games. Carter saw an uptick three weeks ago in targets in the passing game and then had a season-high 14 targets two weeks ago. He fell back down to earth last weekend with only two targets and it was his lowest fantasy output since Week 4. Throw in that the Bills are giving up the fewest fantasy points per game to opposing running backs and you don’t have a recipe for success.

Robinson is expected to be back for the Jaguars this week after missing Week 9 vs. the Bills with an ankle injury. Unfortunately, Robinson comes back to a tough matchup against the Division rival Colts, who have given up double-digit fantasy points to only two running backs since Week 4. Robinson is going to have his work cut out for him against Indy this week.

Peterson was a surprise addition for the Titans after starting running back Derrick Henry went down with an injury. Peterson is a legend in his own right and is going to be a popular waiver add after finding the end zone last week. The Saints are giving up the fourth-fewest fantasy points per game to opposing running backs. Even though Peterson is milking every last down out of his career, he isn’t going to be fantasy relevant this week.